Heston Blumenthal will take part in a Q&A session following the screening of Heston: My Life with Bipolar at The Showroom, Sheffield on June 18.

Fifty-one world premieres will be unveiled at the UK’s leading documentary festival which is hosted in Sheffield.

HIghlights of the 32nd edition of Sheffield DocFest include the world Premieres of Live Aid at 40 – When Rock'N'Roll Took on the World on June 22 and Trade Secret, a gripping expose of the polar bear fur trade, which will be screened on June 21.

Another world premiere – Dreaming of You – focuses on the making of The Coral, one of the most influential British guitar bands of the new millennium. Narrated by The Coral, the film includes The Lightning Seeds, The Zutons and Tramp Attack. The first public screening of the film at The Showroom on June 21 will have a post-screening Q&A with The Coral and film director James Slater. James said: "It’s an honour to be part of Sheffield DocFest, especially alongside such an incredible line-up of films. Dreaming of You is a northern coming-of-age story at heart, so it feels especially fitting for the journey to begin here..."

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning film makers Sam Pollard and Daniel Junge will give a post-screening talk about producing I Was Born This Way, a film which celebrates the life of Carl Bean, from his tough childhood through to his musical success and queer rights advocacy. This talk and screening take place on June 22.

Guests of honour this year are Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the co-founders of the pioneering media company World of Wonder (WOW) and award-winning producers and directors of trailblazing films. Their successes include the films Inside Deep Throat, Wishful Drinking and Becoming Chaz and TV series such as RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Adam and Joe Show Bailey and Barbato will participate in four special talks at Sheffield DocFest.

Films will be competing in a number of categories of an international competition with the winners announced at the Crucible Playhouse on June 22. World premiere contenders will include: Cuba & Alaska about two female field medics serving on the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict; North South Man Woman about love, business and geopolitics as North Korean women meet South Korean men; Red Light to Limelight in which Indian sex workers make short films in a bid to transform the red-light district into a professional film hub; Comparsa in which two sisters in a Guatamalan town channel their grief and anger into a street performance to protest against gender-based violence.

Sheffield DocFest will open on June 18 with Kim Hopkins’ Still Pushing Pineapples, a heartfelt look into the story of Dene Michael, the former frontman of Black Lace pop band who had the novelty hit Agadoo. The film follows the lead singer’s journey on the road with his ageing mother and his partner, as he aims for a comeback.

The final film this year will be A Want In Her, a haunting debut feature by video artist Myrid Carten which focuses on her relationship with her alcoholic mother, and will be shown on June 23.

Raul Niño Zambrano, creative director of Sheffield DocFest, said: “This year, we’ve brought together some of the most powerful shorts, documentary features, series, podcasts, talks, and immersive works from across the globe to transform the city of Sheffield into a truly unique space where perspectives meet, just as our tagline proudly proclaims. Our 2025 programme delves into urgent, creative, and cutting-edge stories — from activism and climate justice, to queer perspectives and powerful journeys through archival treasures. There’s something for everyone.”

For the full programme and to book tickets, visit www.sheffdocfest.com