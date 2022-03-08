Tommy Cooper's comedy and magic live on in tribute show touring to Chesterfield
The late, great comedian Tommy Cooper’s magic lives on in a tribute show touring to Chesterfield.
Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show will visit the Pomegranate Theatre on March 25, 2022, promising a celebration of Britain’s much-missed comedian in a show of classic gags and extensive magic routines.
Tommy Cooper was a true comic genius. His impeccable timing, love of slapstick and quick-fire gags made him an international star. Complete with his trademark fez and a plethora of misfiring magic, the man was an undisputed icon of live entertainment.
John Hewer (who played Tony Hancock in Hancock’s Half Hour – The Lost Episodes and Harold Steptoe in Steptoe and Son) recreates the legend’s comedy and magic in the show Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show.
John said:: “People can expect an evening of solid family entertainment - music, magic and, of course, plenty of Tommy’s signature style of comedy. For hardcore Cooper fans and lovers of comedy alike, the show is a must as we delve into his vast catalogue of material and come up with some hidden gems as well as his sure-fire hits. Tommy is a true icon of the 20th century, and it’s an honour to be bringing his timeless sense of mischief to old and new audiences.”
The tribute show was premiered in 2014 to commemorate 30 years since Tommy Cooper’s passing and included a 16-week residency at London’s Museum of Comedy and two sell-out runs at Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.
The show also boasts the support of Tommy’s daughter, Vicky, who said: “It’s an incredible honour that my father is being remembered 30 years on through the spirit of this wonderful production. If Tommy were floating around here today he would have loved the fact that he was still bringing laughter into people’s lives.”
Just LIke That! The Tommy Cooper Show is suitable for viewers aged eight years and above.
Tickets cost £21,go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
