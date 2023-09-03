Todd Carty as Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap (photo by Matt Crockett)

Todd plays Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap which docks at Buxton Opera House from September 18 to 23 as part of its 70th anniversary tour.

It’s a show that Todd first saw around 40 years ago and kept him guessing throughout. He said: “When I first saw it I couldn’t quite work it out myself but it’s great fun trying to figure out who the killer is. I do think we’re all amateur sleuths. We love trying to work out who did the bad deed. The Mousetrap is probably Agatha Christie’s most famous story and it’s a prime example of her skill at creating interesting characters and intriguing plots.”

Lifelong Agatha Christie fan Todd said: “I first got hooked on her storytelling by seeing the Margaret Rutherford/Miss Marple films on TV. Now here I am 40 years later playing Major Metcalf in the UK and Ireland tour. It’s fantastic.”

Major Metcalf is among a group of guests staying at a countryside guesthouse. Todd said: “All of the characters have a secret and a mysterious background that audiences can’t quite put a finger on. The fourth wall, namely the audience, become detectives trying to work out who’s up to skulduggery and who isn’t, along with the real detective on stage. Major Metcalf is a typical ex-Army guy. He enjoys the odd drop of brandy in the evening and maybe the odd drop of Scotch at lunch. On the face of it he seems to want to help people but every now and then the characters in the play disappear and we don’t know what they’re up to, Major Metcalf included."

Part of the mystique of The Mousetrap is that audiences are sworn to secrecy not to give away the killer’s identity. And even in the days of social media when secrets don’t stay secret for long, The Mousetrap audiences have stuck to the rules. Todd, whose TV credits include Mark Fowler in EastEnders and Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill, said: “For some reason people honour the request not to reveal any secrets once they’ve seen the show.”