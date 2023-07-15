Bree Smith and James Darch in TItanic the Musical (photo: Pamela Raith Photography).

In the final hours of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and ‘the unsinkable ship’ slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century, claiming the lives of 1517 men, women and children.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and stirring production focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants’ dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous, whilst the millionaire Barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

Titanic The Musical will be hosted at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from July 18 to 22, 2023.

The 25-strong cast includes Graham Bickley, who has been nominated four times for best actor including an Olivier Award for Ragtime. Graham plays Captain Edward Smith in Titanic The Musical.

Matthew McDonald is returning to the role of Charles Clarke which he played on the 2019 international tour. Matthew first performed in Titanic The Musical in 2018 when he played Andrew Latimer. Lucie-Mae Sumner reprises her role as Kate McGowan, a character she played on the 2019 tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Delve, who appeared in the TV series Elizabeth I which starred Helen Mirren, plays Isidor Strauss in Titanic The Musical.

Ian McLarnon, who was cast in Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd, plays the role of Thomas Andrews.

Chris Nevin makes his professional debut at Jim Farrell.

The original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. This new production, directed by Thom Southerland celebrates the tenth anniversary of its London premiere where it won sweeping critical acclaim across the board.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards.