St Leonard's Church in Spital, Chesterfield will host three arts-themed events during November 2025.

A silent film with live orchestral accompaniment, an art and craft fair and a night of poetry and music will be hosted at a Chesterfield venue.

All three events will take place at St Leonard’s Church, Spital during November and are organised by Spital Arts.

Minima will be returning on November 1, playing live music to an original 1920s silent film. In their fourth visit to the venue, Minima will accompany the 1922 version of Nosferatu which is described as a Symphony of Horror. This German expressionist vampire film is based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula and stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok. Minima’s previous visits to Chesterfield have accompanied the films Phantom of the Opera, The Cabinet of Dr Caligari and HItchcock's The Lodger. Tickets cost £15 from [email protected], Spital Arts Facebook page; website spitalarts.org, instagram.com/spitalarts or telephone 01246 220741.

Paintings, portraits, decoupage, textiles, calligraphy and cards from local artists will be available to buy at the annual Spital Christmas Art and Craft Fair on November 8 from 10.30am until 4pm. Admission is free.

November wraps up with a performance by poet, author, broadcaster and rock climber, Helen Mort, supported by singer/songwriter Robyn Wallis Johnson on November 29 at 7.30pm. Ticket details have yet to be released.