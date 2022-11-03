High Tor Players' rehearsed reading of Memory of Water, complete with sound effects, will be presented in Ashover, Wirksworth and Matlock.

The play was fully rehearsed by the company last year when a sharp rise in Covid infections necessitated its cancellation. However, the script was so loved by the cast that they have now decided to present it in the form of a radio play.

A rehearsed reading of Memory of Water performed by the cast will feature live sound effects to bring this powerful piece of drama to life. The play will be performed at Ashover Village Hall on Thursday, November 24, at Wirksworth Town Hall on Friday, November 25 and at Matlock’s Imperial Rooms on Saturday, November 26, all at 7.30pm.

Memory of Water is an Olivier Award-winning comedy by Shelagh Stephenson which draws its audience into a world of memories, life and loss. On the eve of their mother’s funeral three sisters, Mary, Teresa and Catherine reunite to say farewell to Vi. But what happens when the women are forced to relive their childhood memories. Where does reality end and family myth begin? Why has the recently deceased Vi not left them?

Alicia Bloundele who is directing ‘Memory’ said : “I’m delighted to be able to bring this comedy to audiences in Derbyshire Dales. The performance will bring the audience tears of joy and grief. We have an excellent cast including some new faces who have recently joined the group.”