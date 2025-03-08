The Vanishing Elephant will be performed at Buxton Opera House from June 6 to 8, 2025.

A Derbyshire theatre will host a spectacular show that has taken audiences in America by storm.

Buxton Opera House will support the hit production of The Vanishing Elephant from June 6 to 8, 2025 during its first tour of England.

Paul Kerryson, CEO of Buxton Opera House, said: “The Vanishing Elephant is one of the most wonderful and innovative theatre experiences I have ever seen. I am thrilled that following a hugely successful American tour, this amazing production is coming to Buxton Opera House. This will be a truly magical performance and one of the most spectacular events we have ever staged at the Opera House.”

The Vanishing Elephant is a moving tale of friendship and belonging, featuring original music and choreography, on-stage puppetry, and a cast composed of international performers. It follows the story of Opu, a young boy in Bengal, who dreams of one day becoming an elephant trainer. When he befriends Janu, an Asian elephant, their friendship is the first step on an adventure so huge, it spans decades and continents. On their separate paths they face many challenges - fearsome encounters, stormy seas and strange new worlds.

Years in the future, Opu, now an old man, hears that world famous magician Harry Houdini will vanish an elephant, live on stage in New York City. Could it really be Janu, Opu’s old friend, so far from home? He too must bravely make the long journey into the unknown to find out.

The Vanishing Elephant was named ‘Critics Pick’ in The New York Times, hailing it as an “alluring spectacle” during the production’s premiere off Broadway in 2023.

Cahoots NI’s artistic director, Paul Bosco McEneaney said: “We are delighted to be presenting The Vanishing Elephant in association with Buxton Opera House this summer. We are incredibly lucky to be working with such a talented line-up of artists from around the world, and to see them bring this important story to life on such a, beautiful, historic stage will be a special moment for the organisation. There are so many elements of this show that people of all ages will connect with - original music, incredible puppetry and a really inspiring story - we can’t wait to share it with audiences young and old, in Buxton and beyond.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the website at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk, or calling the box office on 01298 72190.