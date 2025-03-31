Gil Sidaway with Dragon in There's A Monster In Your Show which will be staged at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from March 31 to April 1, 2025 (photo: Pamela Raith)

Favourite characters come to life in There’s a Monster in Your Show which is packed with playful fun for little ones.

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures, the beloved Who’s in Your Book? series, transfer to the stage in this new musical heading for Sheffield Lyceum on March 31 and April 1, 2025.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage… Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, children can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

This high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

The new musical takes its cue from There’s a Monster in Your Book, the first book that Tom Fletcher ever wrote. Tom, who is also a chart-topping singer with McFly, told interviewer Lucy Tobin : “I sketched out a version of it years ago, and then made it into an interactive book which I gave to my bandmates. I wish I’d filmed their reaction, because as I watched them say, ‘ooh look there’s a monster!’ and then shake the book and turn it over to find him, they all cracked up laughing. I figured that my 20-something bandmates had the same sense of humour as three-year-olds, so it was probably going to work!”

Tom, who has three children with Giovanni Fletcher, has achieved 10 UK number-one singles with McFly and has written scores of books. He said: “The second the kids are in bed I’ll be in my studio writing until I fall asleep at my keyboard. But I feel so lucky to be able to do it all - if that means I sacrifice sleep and have bad blood pressure and feel slightly stressed then I’ll just eat lots of broccoli and hope for the best! Monster is an amazing show, I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Performances of There’s a Monster in Your Show on March 31 will start at 1pm and 4pm and on April 1 at 10am and 1pm. Tickets £17, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.ukor call 0114 249 6000