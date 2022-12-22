News you can trust since 1855
The Wind in the Willows stage show will entertain Derbyshire families

Timeless family favourite The Wind in the Willows is lighting up a Derbyshire stage for the festive season.

By Gay Bolton
The Wind in the Willows is running at Derby Theatre until December 31, 2022 (photo: Graeme Braidwood)
Live music and song features in Toby Hulse’s stage adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale running at Derby Theatre until December 31, 2022.

Join Toad, Ratty, Mole, Badger and their animal friends on a whirlwind adventure amidst the English countryside.

The show, which contains flashing images, is suitable for 5+ years.

Tickets cost from £13.50, to book go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 59 39 39.

