Max George, singer with The Wanted, has withdrawn from his stage acting debut in The Syndicate due to "unforseen medical reasons'.

The singer was due to play Jamie in The Syndicate, based on the hit BBC TV series, at Sheffield Lyceum from June 11 to 15, 2024.

Oliver Anthony will now play the role, performing alongside his mum Gaynor Faye who is the daughter of the series writer Kay Mellor.

Gaynor said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Brooke Vincent, Samantha Giles and the rest of this stellar cast on stage. The Syndicate is very close to my heart for so many reasons and it’s fitting that this production is a real family affair, as we welcome Oliver to the company too. I know that he will make an amazing addition to the cast.”

The play will provide Oliver with his stage acting debut. He said: “Having acted in series four of The Syndicate TV show and worked with my grandmother, playing the role of Jamie, in development workshops of the play, I’m chuffed to bits to be making my stage acting debut alongside my mum in my grandmother’s final play. This production is in honour of her and all she achieved and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the character of Jamie and hopefully doing her proud.“

Oliver’s TV acting credits include the award winning My Left Nut, Fat Friends and series four of the BBC’s The Syndicate.

As previously announced, the star cast also features Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent.

Samantha, known to millions as Bernice Blackstock in the hugely popular long running soap Emmerdale – plays the role of Denise. Samantha recently exited the soap after 14 years, with her character going on the run to avoid her debt.Brooke Vincent, who will play Amy, is best known to TV viewers as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, a role that she played from 2004-2019, and has recently been hosting the Drivetime show for Hits Radio.