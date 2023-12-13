Max George from chart-topping band The Wanted will make his stage acting debut in The Syndicate, a spin-off from the popular television show of the same name.

Max George, Samantha Giles and Brooke Vincent, pictured clockwise from left, are the stars lined up for a stage version of The Syndicate, written by Kay Mellor and directed by her daughter Gaynor Faye.

He will join forces with TV stars Samantha Giles, known to millions as Brenda Blackstock in the long-running soap Emmerdale, and Brooke Vincent, who is best known as Sophie Webster in Coronation Street.

The Syndicate, penned by Kay Mellor, will be directed by Kay’s daughter Gaynor Faye who is a familiar face on the small screen where her acting credits include Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Fat Friends. Gaynor makes her directoral debut in steering her mother’s final stage play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Touring to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in June 2024, The Syndicate tells the story of five supermarket workers whose lottery syndicate numbers come in, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat. Will a share of the jackpot make their dreams come true or their nightmares a reality? One thing’s for certain, the win of a lifetime will change the lives, loves and relationships of the syndicate members forever.

Max George, whose previous acting credits include the role of Clint in the smash-hit Fox TV show Glee, will play the part of supermarket worker Jamie. He said: “I’m delighted that my stage debut role is in The Syndicate. I’m such a huge fan of Kay’s work and it’s an honour to be part of this world premiere tour. I feel like I’ve won the lottery!”

Samantha Giles plays the role of kind-hearted worker Denise and said: ”Kay Mellor was such a powerhouse who understood real people and like millions of others, I loved the TV series. I’m looking forward to bringing Denise to life on the stage and I can’t wait to be working with Gaynor and treading the boards once again.”

Brooke Vincent, who takes the part of Jamie’s sister-in-law Amy said: ”I am so excited to be back on stage and thrilled to be working with Gaynor on The Syndicate. Kay was such a legend and the TV series was brilliant. She has written a brilliantly vibrant character in Amy and I can’t wait to get on the road and get my teeth into the role on stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor Faye said: “I’m thrilled to welcome these three super talented actors to the UK tour of The Syndicate. I’ve worked with Sam a lot over the years and she’s great fun and a brilliant comedy actor, who’s perfect for the role of Denise. Brooke is also a wonderful actor with a huge heart, we first met through our charity work for When You Wish Upon A Star and I know she’s going to be a fantastic, feisty Amy. Max blew us away in his audition, he’s a natural and born to play Jamie. I know that my mum would be delighted with the brilliant cast we have assembled so far and I can’t wait for you all to see them in action.”