The Three Inch Fools promise uproarious take on The Gunpowder Plot in outdoor theatre at two Derbyshire venues

The Three Inch Fools will present The Gunpowder Pot at Hardwick Hall on Saturday, July 23, and at Cromford Mills on September 13, 2022. Both performances start at 7pm.

Expect uproarious intrigue, endless costume changes and many false moustaches in this highly flammable historical tale.

Three Inch Fools co-founder James Hyde said: “in keeping with our love for British history, this year we decided to take a new look at another old tale with The Gunpowder Plot, and we look forward to surprising our audiences with a different take on a story they think they know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Inch Fools will present The Gunpowder Plot at Hardwick Hall and at Cromford Mills (photo: Wilson Smith)

The Three Inch Fools toured Twelfth Night to Hardwick Hall last month.

James said: “After an uncertain couple of years we’re all excited to get back on the road again. Though we have now toured over a dozen Shakespeare plays, we took the risk during the pandemic of launching our first commissioned work, Robin Hood, and were delighted to connect with new audiences – many of whom have since come back to see our Shakespeare work.”

A cast of five play all the characters and instruments in the plays which have become a mainstay of outdoor sites up and down the country. In the five months until September the troupe will have performed in more than 40 counties all over England, Scotland and Wales.

For each production co-founder Stephen Hyde composes original music that moves between folk and new world to classical, rock, pop, opera and everywhere in between.

The Three Inch Fools was founded in 2015 by Cumbrian brothers James and Stephen Hyde with the aim of bringing physically charged and musically driven productions of Shakespeare’s plays to a host of unique and historical locations across the UK. The troupe has performed both indoors and outdoors at castles, churches, stately homes, abbeys, gardens, arts centre, village greens, royal residences, museums, National Trust properties a seaside pier, an old fire station and a garlic farm.So far, The Three Inch Fools have performed at more than 120 venues to more than 90,000 audience members.