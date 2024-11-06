The Thelmas bring Santi & Naz tour to Derby Theatre

The touring production of Santi & Naz is coming to Derby Theatre on Friday, November 8.

Set against the backdrop of the partition in India, two young women - one Sikh, one Muslim - are bound by love and stand against circumstances and forces that try to tear them apart.

Created by The Thelmas, a female-led touring company who explore social, political and cultural stories, Santi & Naz provides a fresh perspective on female friendship, coming of age and coming out.

Writer Guleraana Mir said: “Santi & Naz is full of joyous moments, playfully shining a light on a moment in time that is actually a major part of British history; one that is rarely seen on stage or taught in schools.

Aiyana Bartlett and Farah Ashraf in Santi & Naz

"The play speaks to anyone who’s ever felt like they have no control over what’s happening to them in the world. It’s for friends and lovers, families and history buffs, and for those who know little about the Partition of India, but would like to.”

The show premiered at VAULT Festival in 2020 and played at the Pleasance at Edinburgh Festival Fringe after winning the Charlie Hartill Fund in 2023. Friday, November 8, 7pm at Derby Theatre is the last stop on Santi & Naz's national tour before a run at Soho Theatre (21 Jan - 8 Feb).

For more information and tickets visit: https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/santi-and-naz/