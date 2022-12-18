The South will replay hits of The Beautiful South at gig in Derbyshire
The South will be playing the hit songs of The Beautiful South at a concert in Derbyshire.
This nine-piece group will perform at Buxton Opera House on February 25, 2023.
Former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles are among The South line-up. Gaz has taken on vocal duties in The South since the departure of original singer Dave Hemingway in 2016.
Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, the band have toured theatres and festivalsthroughout the UK, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of treasured songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few South originals. These songs span an impressive 18 year career starting way back in 1989.
The South includes Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (sax) and Andy Price (keyboards).
Tickets cost £27 for The South concert at Buxton. To book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.