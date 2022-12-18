Former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles are among The South line-up. Gaz has taken on vocal duties in The South since the departure of original singer Dave Hemingway in 2016.

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, the band have toured theatres and festivalsthroughout the UK, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of treasured songs - A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don't Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few South originals. These songs span an impressive 18 year career starting way back in 1989.