The Rocky Horror Show hits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from January 23 to 28, 2023. (Photo of previous cast by David Freeman)

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical takes over the Lyceum Theatre from January 23 to 28, 2023.

This big party features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting show-stopping Time Warp.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – whose car breaks down on their outside a creepy mansion. They encounter the charismatic Dr Frank‘n’Furter in an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Seen by more than 30 million theatregroers since it premiered in London in 1973, the musical is ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments. Richard O’Brien said: "The fact that it is such light-hearted naughtiness, combined with root fairy tales has a lot to do with its longevity.”

A film version of The Rocky Horror Show was released two years after the musical first hit the stage. Richard said: “The live show has an energy that the movie doesn't have - it wasn't intentional, but the film was very slow. The movie is a very surreal, almost dreamlike journey, the live show is far more rock and roll.”

What advice would Richard give to anyone yet to see The Rocky Horror Show? “None,” he said, “just come with an open heart and a good will or not at all.”

