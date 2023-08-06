Fabulous characters are starring in a stage production of a popular fairy tale which is charting a course to Chesterfield.

The Little Mermaid – An Underwater Musical Adventure will dock at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, August 23.

Join Ariel, her father, King of the Seven Seas and Ursula, the evil sea witch in this afternoon show which promises to be a theatrical treat for all ages.

The show, suitable for 5+years, is presented by Scott Ritchie Productions.

Expect lots of fun, singing and dancing, sparkling scenery and beautiful costumes in Scott Ritchie Productions’ show. There’s an exciting opportunity to meet the characters after the performance.

Scott Ritchie said: “I am delighted to be collaborating with such a stellar creative team and wonderfully talented bunch of actors to present this exciting production. It is such a thrill to have the opportunity to present this traditional story, with lots of fun and laughter! Come and join us for a huge dose of great entertainment, which we can’t wait to share with our audiences. If you have a passion for story driven, quality theatre, then this is the perfect show for the entire family.”

The Little Mermaid – An Underwater Musical Adventure follows the company’s production of Rapunzel in 2022 which played at more than 40 theatres around the country.

The show starts at 2pm and is suitable viewing for 5+ years. Tickets cost £19 and are available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Scott Ritchie trained at the celebrated Bird College, performed in the West End and internationally and directed for leading theatres across the UK (Theatre Royal in Bath, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Malvern Festival Theatre) before moving into producing where he has developed a strong reputation for high quality, audience-pleasing shows spanning theatre, pantomime and live music.

Scott Ritchie Productions (SRP) made their debut in 2015 with an actor-musician production of Treasure Island at The Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham. The company was invited to return in 2016 to produce the in-house festive offering.

In 2017 SRP presented Aladdin at The New Theatre, Peterbrough which was the first Christmas production at the venue in ten years.

The company produced new touring productions of The Wind in the Willows in 2018 and Alice in Wonderland in 2019.