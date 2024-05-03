Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great British Food Festival runs from May 31 to June 2 promising a banquet of tasty treats, chef demos and live entertainment.

Artisan produce, street food, (Wo)men V Food competition, Cake Off contest, kids entertainment, craft and gift stalls are lined up to entertain the hundreds of visitors expected to flock to the event.

New for this year is a live fire stage where Ian Sherlock, an award-winning executive chef, will be cooking up such delights as Guiajillo Chilli Rubbed Haddock in corn husks and Churros with Tequila chocolate sauce.

Cookery skills and tips will be shared in demonstrations by chefs including Rachel Green, Sandy Docherty, Eva Humphries, Marnie Xuto, Nikita@Vegetarian, Godfrey Barton and The Alberti Twins.

There will be a cheese masterclass from Nick Copland of Homage2Fromage and a wine masterclass with Mark Jeffries.

A foraging masterclass around the festival site will take participants on a guided search for wild food resources. The stroll, which is suitable for all ages, takes in the many varieties of plants and fungi that are edible, medicinal or which can even be used for cosmetic purposes. Tips on what garden plants can be eaten will also be given.

Live music and entertainment will be provided by Rob Jones, Nick Shaw, Hit The Dance Floor, Josh Owen, The Bowkers, Sunflower Dance, ABBA Duo, Radio Edit and Sophie Rose-Emery.