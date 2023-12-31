Music, comedy and film will get a new year of entertainment at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre off to a cracking start.

The Fureys play at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 10, 2023.

Sheffield Symphony Orchestra plays its 25th New Year Viennese Gala Concert on the afternoon on January 7. The programme will include music by the Strauss family including Voices of Spring and The Blue Danube, as well as selections from Swan Lake and Oklahoma.

Singers from West End shows will be performing in a stunning production packed with favourite numbers from top musicals including Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Evita, The Lion King, Mamma Mia and West Side Story. Les Mis cast members Jon Osbaldeston and Frances Fry are among the cast of The Westenders Are Back, heading for the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 23, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish folk band The Fureys will be performing on March 10, a concert that coincides with Mother’s Day. Expect to hear classic songs such as I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, Red Rose Café, Leaving Nancy, The Old Man, From Clare to Here and The Green Fields of France.

Alfie Moore - A Face For Radio will tour to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on March 8, 2023.

Dig out your crepes and drapes and get ready to party with Showaddywaddy who will light up the stage on March 15 as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Listen to their hits including Under The Moon of Love, Three Steps to Heaven, Hey Rock & Roll, When, Blue Moon, Pretty Little Angel Eyes and many more performed live.

Songs and stories laced with North-East humour will be shared by The Pitmen Poets on May 3. The band features Lindisfarne singer and songwriter Billy Mitchell, War Horse songman Bob Fox, master of Tyneside song Benny Graham and award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe.

If comedy is your bag, there’s plenty to make you smile at the Winding Wheel Theatre. Danny Baker kicks off the year with his At Last...The Sausage Sandwich Tour featuring unstoppable anecdotes and a bonus appearance from Danny’s old man Spud on January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Byrne’s new show Tragedy Plus Time, which mines the most heartbreaking experience of his life, visits Chesterfield’s showpiece venue on February 1.

Alfie Moore will share hilarious police stories from his time on the front line, his views on topical policing issues and his feelings about family and getting older in his show, Alfie Moore – A Face For Radio, on March 8.