Pop band The Divine Comedy will tour to Sheffield and Nottingham to promote their 13th studio album.

Founder singer Neil Hannon and his band will visit Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 7 and Sheffield City Hall on October 16, 2025.

The tour will be preceded by the release of the new album, Rainy Sunday Afternoon. Recorded at Abbey Road, the album is written, arranged and produced by Neil Hannon and includes the newly released single, Achilles.

The album covers Neil’s usual range of emotions: sad, funny, angry and everything in between. He said: “My musical output is, for better or worse, a representation of my personality. A good chunk of that personality revels in the rumbumptious; celebrates the silly.”

The Divine Comedy perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on October 7 and Sheffield City Hall on October 16, 2025 (photo: Westenberg)

Neil made ample use of celebrating the silly when he composed all the original songs for the global blockbuster, Wonka. The BAFTA nominated film – starring Timothee Chalamet – was the UK’s most popular of 2024, according to The Official Charts Co.

Rainy Sunday Afternoon is available to preorder at https://thedivinecomedy.tmstor.es. Album formats include standard black and limited edition colour LPs, standard CD and a limited edition deluxe CD which includes the bonus disc Live in Paris & London.

Tickets to see The Divine Comedy in Nottingham cost from £31, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for the Sheffield gig cost from £32.95, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk/the-divine-comedy-tickets/artist/844203