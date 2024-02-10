Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sibling quartet will be joined by special guest Natalie Imbruglia at their concert at the Utilita Arena on November 18 which marks the finale of the tour.

The Corrs will perform a selection of their greatest hits and tracks from the acclaimed album Talk On Corners which has inspired the name of the tour. The tour announcement follows news that the band – who are behind a dozen hit singles including Runaway, What Can I Do? And Breathless – are planning a first ever vinyl release of Talk On Corners, which was their second studio album and their biggest seller to date.

Sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings have won The Corrs an army of fans around the world, resulting in album sales of more than 40million. The group comprises Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals).

One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia first stole hearts more than a quarter of a century ago with her chart-topping smash hit cover of the iconic track Torn. Since then she has released six studio albums including her top ten hit firebird in 2021.