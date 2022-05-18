The Barricade Boys tour songs from Broadway shows including  Les Misérables and Phantom Of The Opera to Sheffield

The Barricade Boy play at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 20 2022 (photo: Ollie Boito).

The group, which comprises past performers from the global theatrical sensation Les Misérables, will perform at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Their Bring Him Home Tour will include selections from Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and, of course Les Misérables as well as hits from Queen, Elton John and The Beatles.

Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield founded The Barricade Boys to create a night at the musical like no other. Together with Kieran Brown and Craig Mather they blend powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre.

Announcing the tour, Scott said: “The Barricade Boys all have one thing in common – our shared history of performing in the West End, International tour and movie versions of Les Misérables, which is the world’s greatest musical without a doubt. Through that connection, we have developed great friendships which make our shows a very special event for theatregoers.”

Other credits listed by The Barricade Boys include the West End hits Mamma Mia, Wicked, Billy Elliot, Heathers, The Sound Of Music and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Simon added: “While our background is in musical theatre, we also love to perform hits from the greatest artists of our time – and we can’t wait to share our take on tracks from music legends such as The Rolling Stones, Tom Jones, The Beatles and Elton John.”

The Bring Him Home Tour follows The Barricade Boys’ lockdown hit, where they drew together famous faces from the West End and Broadway – including Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo and John Owen Jones, to release a special new version of the iconic Les Mis’ track Bring Him Home.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “A night with The Barricade Boys is a must-see for any fans of musical theatre. They are an exceptionally talented group who were all born to entertain.”