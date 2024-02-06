That'll Be The Day to listen to all your favourite blasts from the past in live show touring to Derbyshire
The show, which celebrates pop culture from the Fifites to the Eighties, will visit Buxton Opera House on February 16, 2024.
Performing to more than five million people nationwide and playing more than 200 performances yearly, this widely celebrated show has a killer line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by first-class vocalists.
That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert – it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most uproarious sketches.
The spring tour of this renowned production will have the same unique, time-tested formula that contributes to its promise of a delightful and nostalgic evening, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike.
This sparkling presentation has raised more than £1m for charity in the near four decades that it has been travelling around the country. Beneficiaries include Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and numerous aother good causes, including the Red Cross Ukraine Apppeal, through post-show bucket collections.
Founder and performer Trevor Payne said: “I am thrilled to announce that our 2023 Christmas show was a tremendous success, enjoyed by record numbers all over the UK. Our spring show, which is one of the best we have produced, is touring until late July. Don't miss it, you'll love it!”
Praise for That’ll Be The Day has flooded in from the critics. The Daily Mail commented: “If you see one show this year, see this one.” The Express called the production: “Three hours of music and mayhem” while Time Out hailed it as “The best rock ‘n’ roll show on the road”.
Social media has been abuzz with comments from happy spectators. Catherine Williams wrote: “Brilliant show as always. As a massive Bee Gees fan, after 20 years of seeing your shows I was so happy you did some of their songs and sang them so brilliantly.” Mo Ashley posted: “Absolutely fantastic show, not to be missed.”
That’ll Be The Day contains adult humour and carries a 12+ years guidance.
Tickets for the Buxton performance cost £29, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.