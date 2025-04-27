That'll Be The Day will rewind hit songs from the Fifties and Eighties at Buxton Opera House on May 10, 2025.

Pop classics are celebrated in the show That’ll Be The Day which will put a spring in the step of Derbyshire music fans.

The smash-hit sensation is packed full of 60 classic songs stretching from the Fifties through the Eighties.

The Ronettes, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, Barbara Dickson and Elaine Paige are among the artists whose hit numbers have been chosen for the show which is touring to Buxton Opera House on May 10, 2025.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day, said: “Join us this spring as we embark on our 39th tour and experience an unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll and pop nostalgia for myself and the wonderful team. We’ve got something for everyone, from fan favourite classics to exciting new additions and we’re thrilled to be going back to some incredible theatres around the UK. See you there.”

The show delves into the cultural soul of the past as well as covering iconic comedy sketches and adverts in an evening of time travel through one of music’s golden eras.

That’ll Be The Day has raised more than £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal through post-show bucket collections.

The performance in Buxton starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £32.50; to book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.ukor call 01298 72190.

*That’ll Be The Day celebrates its 40th anniversary this autumn with a show at Buxton Opera House on October 12. Tickets costing £33.50 are now on sale. This tour will mark Trevor Payne’s last as a performer but he will continue to write and produce the show for years to come.