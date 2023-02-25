Telly's wildlife show presenter and film-maker Gordon Buchanan will visit two Derbyshire theatres
Television wildlife programme presenter and film-maker Gordon Buchanan will share his adventures in live shows in Chesterfield and Buxton.
He is touring the country in celebration of his 30 years in front of and behind the camera and has a rich store of tales about his wildlife encounters to share.
Audiences at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on March 18 and at Buxton Opera House on April 10, 2023, will discover the stories behind Gordon’s tough and dangerous assignments. He has taken part in challenging expeditions and adventures around the globe including South America, Asia, Africa, Papua New Guinea, Russia and Alaska, always with a view to raising awareness of the fragility of the world’s endangered species and habitats.
Gordon has been a firm favourite on our screens for well over a decade. ‘Animals with Cameras’ (BBC Two) series 2 came to our screens in 2021 following the success of series 1 in 2018. A fresh perspective to filmmaking with specially designed on-board animal cameras to gain an unprecedented insight into their secret lives and help scientists better protect wildlife in the future.
Gordon has also presented the Family & Me series since it began in 2016 with Elephant Family & Me and has since presented Cheetah Family, Snow Cats and Me, Gorilla Family & Me, Snow Wolf Family & Me, Reindeer Family & Me as well as The Polar Bear Family & Me and The Bear Family & Me.
Tickets are now on sale for Gordon Buchanan – 30 Years In The Wild. At Chesterfeld, full-priced tickets cost £28, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. At Buxton, tickets are priced from £25.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.