Telly's Parental Guidance star Katherine Ryan will tour live show Battleaxe to Sheffield - here's how to get tickets
Katherine will be performing at the City Hall on February 22, 2025. Tickets for her Battleaxe show go on presale on Thursday, February 29 at 10am and on general sale on Friday, March 1 at 10am.
She is currently lighting up television screens in Comedy Central’s new Out of Order series, starring alongside Rosie Jones and Judi Love.
Katherine’s screen credits include Netflix smash-hit The Duchess, which she created and starred in, as well as two Netflix comedy specials – In Trouble and Glitter Room. She also hosted Backstage With Katherine Ryan for Amazon Prime and starred in Sky’s Romantic Getaway with Romesh Ranganathan.
Tickets for Battleaxe cost from £33.50, available at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Sign up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter for presale tickets.