James Holmes plays evil fairy Carabossy and Matthew Jay Ryan is cast as palace cleaner Jock in Sleeping Beauty (photo: David John King)

James Holmes, who is best known as restaurant manager Clive in the BBC sitcom, will bewitch audiences in his role as a mischievous evil fairy with a sweet side in Buxton Opera House’s festive production of Sleeping Beauty.

This much-loved story revolves around a princess who is curses by a wicked fairy and falls into a deep sleep for 100 years. Can she be saved from her lengthy slumber by a handsome Prince and the pantomime cast?

Expect a messy boiling cauldron as the evil fairy Carabossy attempts her spells, with palace cleaner Jock left to clear up the debris. Back for another spell in panto and this year playing Jock, Buxton regular Matthew Jack Ryan will ensure that everyone boos, hisses and joins in with the singing.

Buxton regular Matthew Jay Ryan is also back in panto, this time playing Jock the palace cleaner. Jock will have to clear up the debris caused by bad fairy Carabossy’s attempted spells and boiling cauldron as well as ensuring that everyone boos, hisses and joins in with the singing.?

A scary dragon, colourful dance routines and side-splitting comedy will add to the magic and sparkle of this family favourite.

Paul Kerryson, chief executive of Buxton Opera House, is directing Sleeping Beauty. He said: “The annual pantomime is always a highlight on the Opera House calendar and we’re looking forward to welcoming old friends and new. Once again, we’ve lined up an action packed show with all the ingredients needed for a magical Christmas treat and our panto cast can’t wait to be back in Buxton to celebrate the festive season with this great show.”

The cast will include Rebecca Mendoza (Fairy Liquid), Jennifer Hague (Queen), Andrew Sharpe (King), Lucas Bailey (Thomas the Cat), Georgia Gallagher (Princess Beauty) and Ross Clifton (Prince Gorgeous).

Tracey Iliffe is the choreographer, Charles Cusick-Smith is costume designer, Tom Davis is lighting designer and Eoin O'Grady is sound designer of the pantomime which is produced and designed at Buxton Opera House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleeping Beauty will run from December 10, 2022 until January 1, 2023. There will be a relaxed performance on December 14 and a BSL interpreted show on January 28.