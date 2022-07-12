Telly's Live at the Apollo comedian Scott Bennett headlines show in Derbyshire town

Scott has appeared on telly’s Live at the Apollo and was voted Comics’ Comic of 2020 after presenting gigs from his garden shed during lockdown.

He was runner-up in English Comedian of the Year 2014 and was crowned Comedy Cellar New Act of the Year 2011.

Jonny Brooks brings his dry humour and knockout punchlines to the show in his support slot.

The comedians will be performing at Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Longacre Road, Dronfield, on Thursday, July 14, at 8pm.

Greg Philips, founder of Laffa Cake Comedy which is staging the show, will be compering proceedings.