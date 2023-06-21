News you can trust since 1855

Telly's Homes Under The Hammer property in Derbyshire village is on sale for £475,000

A house in Derbyshire that was showcased in the popular television series Homes Under The Hammer is on the market for £475,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

The four-bedroom detached property at Chapel Street, Kilburn, offers a wealth of luxury accommodation that is perfect for people who like entertaining family and friends. There is an open-plan family dining room/kitchen and an extensive rear garden with a walled Mediterranean-style patio area.

Oozing the wow factor from the moment you step through the front door, there is a long open entrance hallway overlooked by a glass balcony on the first floor landing.

The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and full height window offering views over the countryside.

Extended and refurbished in an extensive programme that was finally completed in early 2021, the property was shown on Homes Under The Hammer later that year.

The property is on the market with Yopa.

The property has a large garage and parking space for five cars on the driveway at the front.

The property has a large garage and parking space for five cars on the driveway at the front. Photo: Yopa

The kitchen has recently been fitted with half and full height base units with a timber block worktop and breakfast bar. The inset sink has an instant boiling water tap. Integrated appliances include two eye level fan assisted electric ovens with electric plate warmer, larder fridge, dish washer and internal extractor induction hob overlooking the breakfast bar. A full height window overlooks the rear garden.

The kitchen has recently been fitted with half and full height base units with a timber block worktop and breakfast bar. The inset sink has an instant boiling water tap. Integrated appliances include two eye level fan assisted electric ovens with electric plate warmer, larder fridge, dish washer and internal extractor induction hob overlooking the breakfast bar. A full height window overlooks the rear garden. Photo: Yopa

The flow-through design makes the ground-floor accommodation light and airy while underfloor heating provides comfort on colder days. There's plenty of space for multipe sofas and a large dining suite.

The flow-through design makes the ground-floor accommodation light and airy while underfloor heating provides comfort on colder days. There's plenty of space for multipe sofas and a large dining suite. Photo: Yopa

Currently used as a fifth bedroom, the ground-floor lounge has a fireplace that would be perfect for a log burning stove.

Currently used as a fifth bedroom, the ground-floor lounge has a fireplace that would be perfect for a log burning stove. Photo: Yopa

