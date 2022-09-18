Telly's funny girl Maisie Adam is buzzing to tour new live show to Chesterfield

The chatty entertainer, who is fast making a name for herself on TV shows such as Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Do Countdown, will perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre on September 22, 2022. Maisie loves nothing more than a live show and relishes the opportunity to show what she’s made of, post-pandemic. She told interviewer Bruce Dessau: “Audiences are super appreciative to have everything back. They’re dreamy and just so supportive. I wanted to do a show that was happy and uplifting and looking forward. I filled the show with all the things that make me happy that I care about.”Fans will get the full Maisie Adam show as she’s decided not to have a support act. She will be swotting up on Chesterfield for material for the first half of her performance. Maisie said: “When I arrive I’m going to walk around, a bit like Mark Steel does for his shows. I can remember my mum and dad took me to see Lee Mack in Sheffield and he had all this stuff about Sheffield, and you could feel everybody felt sort of special.”A highlight for football fan Maisie this year was being among the crowd at Wembley Stadium to watch England’s Lionesses defeat Germany in the Euros. Maisie said: “When the final whistle blew I burst into tears because it was just so much emotion after 120 minutes. But once I’d wiped my tears away, I turned to my fiance and said something that can only come from a self-obsessed comedian, “it’s really good, because my show will have so much more of a point now.’ It’s been the best time really to talk about football, especially from a woman’s perspective. I feel so lucky that I got to go. It was one of the best days of my life.”