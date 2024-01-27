The original stars of telly's Drop The Dead Donkey will tread the boards at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre and Nottingham's Theatre Royal.

Original cast members Stephen Tompkinson, Neil Pearson, Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Jeff Rawle, and Victoria Wicks are touring in a new production which visits Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from February 6 to 10 and Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from April 23 to 27, 2024.

Stephen Tomkinson won a British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy Actor for his role in the hit sitcom which scooped BAFTA and Emmy awards.

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot off the press production is written by the same award-winning writing team as the original hit sitcom. Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin, who also wrote the TV series Outnumbered, said: “We’re overjoyed to be working again with the original cast of Drop The Dead Donkey, after a brief hiatus of about 30 years. It’s going to be hugely enjoyable to watch those seven funny, flawed characters from Globelink News being plunged into the cutthroat world of modern 24-hour news gathering and trying to navigate their way through the daily chaos of social media, fake news, and Interim Prime Ministers.”

Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory. Whether you’re one of the legions of die-hard fans of the TV sitcom that was watched by millions, or a British comedy fanatic, come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.

Produced by Hat Trick and Simon Friend Entertainment, Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening will be directed by Lindsay Posner, and designed by Peter McIntosh, with lighting designs by Peter Mumford.