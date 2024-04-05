Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greg, whose TV credits include Taskmaster, The Inbetweeners, The Cleaner and Never Mind The Buzzcock, has lined up three shows at the City Hall from April 23 to 25, 2025.

His comedy has attracted plaudits from the critics, with The Times describing Greg as “A 6ft 8in bundle of excitability, emotion, and punchline-rich storytelling” and Evening Standard lauding him as ““Undoubtedly one of the kingpins of British comedy.”

Tickets cost £52.95 for Greg Davies: ‘Full Fat Legend’ 2025 Tour. They are available via presale (accessible by signing up to the Sheffield City Hall newsletter) on Tuesday, April 26, 2024 at 10am and general sale Thursday, 28 April 2024 at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk