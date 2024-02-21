Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will visit Buxton Opera House on September 28, 2025 on his Giraffe tour which will also call at Sheffield City Hall on Sepember 7 and at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 11 that year. Tickets go on pre-sale this morning (Wednesday, February 21) at 11am and on general sale on Friday, February 23, at 11am.

Rob, star of the chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, is looking forward to making audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours.

He said: “This is gonna be a big old tour. It’ll be tough being away from the family for a while. Don’t get me wrong I love my children/podcast content providers but I do also enjoy a lie in and a hotel buffet breakfast. So I’m sure I’ll cope. I expect to put on about three stone from takeaways and drinking after the shows.”

Comedian Rob has gone from strength to strength since bursting onto the scene 15 years ago. He hosts his very own BBC Radio 2 Show and appears on Sky’s Rob And Romesh Vs, which he does with fellow comedian and best mate Romesh Ranganathan. Rob and Romesh have co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance – the first time two comedians hadpresented the event together in more than 30 years - and The BAFTA TV Awards 2023. Rob’s very own Sky show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV will air from February 29, 2024.

Parenting Hell is Rob’s podcast with Josh Widdicombe in which they interview fellow parents about their successes (or most likely failures) with parenting. Celebrity guests including George Foreman, Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Jack Dee and many more have helped to make the podcast a huge hit with more than 250 million downloads. The pair even co-wrote the Sunday Times Bestselling book Parenting Hell, a first-hand account of the challenges and chaos of their parenting journeys.

This wasn’t the first Sunday Times bestselling book for Rob. Three years ago he penned A Class Act, which is his autobiographical account of being working class in the middle-class world of television and comedy.

