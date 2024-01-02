Talking bears and exploding trolls in Derbyshire's storytelling session for grown-ups
An intriguing fairytale from Norway featuring talking bears and exploding trolls launches a new year of storytelling for adults.
Giles Abbott will present East Of The Sun, West Of The Moon at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on January 5, 2024.
Giles is known nationally and internationally for his poetic flair for language and commanding stage presence.
The house band Cage of Crows will provide sumptuous tunes and beautiful melodies at the show, which is presented by Matlock Storytelling Cafe and starts at 7.30pm.