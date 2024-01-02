News you can trust since 1855
Talking bears and exploding trolls in Derbyshire's storytelling session for grown-ups

An intriguing fairytale from Norway featuring talking bears and exploding trolls launches a new year of storytelling for adults.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Dec 2023, 05:30 GMT
Giles Abbott will present East Of The Sun, West Of The Moon at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock on January 5, 2024.

Giles is known nationally and internationally for his poetic flair for language and commanding stage presence.

The house band Cage of Crows will provide sumptuous tunes and beautiful melodies at the show, which is presented by Matlock Storytelling Cafe and starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £7, go to https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1089662

