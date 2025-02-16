Take your kids to see a magical adventure in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang live on stage at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre
This production breathes life into the story of an absent-minded inventor who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers and, along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.
Liam Fox stars as Grandpa Potts in this heart-warming, fun-filled production which runs at the Lyceum Theatre from February 18 to March 1. Best-known for his role as Dan Spencer in Emmerdale, Liam featured in more than 1,000 episodes during his 12-year run in the TV soap.
Based on Ian Fleming’s timeless tale for children and later made into the famous 1968 film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features the unforgettable songs by the Sherman Brothers including Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and the Academy Award-nominated title song, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
This new production is directed by Thom Sutherland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce whose credits include Strictly Come Dancing and The Bodyguard.
Thom said: “For me, Chitty is like an old friend. I used to watch it as a child and was in fact in the audience at the very first preview of the Palladium production, so it’s a show that has always stuck with me.
"Although this is a story that is very well-known and loved by audiences, there are also aspects of the original story which are lesser known and which we will be showcasing in our version. Of course, our show will still have all the wonderful parts that we remember from the film. Caractacus Potts will still have his bamboo stick to dance to Me Ol’Bamboo, and we will be dancing through Scrumptious’s Sweet Factory to Toot Sweets, but we will also be bringing something that feels fresh and new within this story and have even added some new songs.
"This is a wildly entertaining show which all the family can enjoy. It has beautifully lavish sets and costumes, phenomenal special effects and, in my opinion, one of the greatest musical scores ever written.”
Tickets are priced from £15; book online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 0114 249 6000.
