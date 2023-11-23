News you can trust since 1855
Take a stroll with the ghosts in Irish folklore stories for grown-ups

Folktales and folklore from the Emerald Isle will be shared with a Derbyshire audience in the latest storytelling session for adults.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 05:30 GMT
Olivia Armstrong will present Haunted Hills and Hedges at Matlock Imperial Rooms on December 1, 2023.Olivia Armstrong will present Haunted Hills and Hedges at Matlock Imperial Rooms on December 1, 2023.
Olivia Armstrong, an Irish performance storyteller, has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, as well as a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds.

Join her in an evening of wonder and magic at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on December 1 as she takes a stroll with the ghosts and henwives through the dark folktales of hedges and hills and along the mysterious byways of the Irish borders between this world and the Otherworld.

Cage of Crows will be providing sumptuous tunes with beautiful melodies.

The evening starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £7, go to https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1056784

