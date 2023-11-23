Take a stroll with the ghosts in Irish folklore stories for grown-ups
Folktales and folklore from the Emerald Isle will be shared with a Derbyshire audience in the latest storytelling session for adults.
Olivia Armstrong, an Irish performance storyteller, has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, as well as a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds.
Join her in an evening of wonder and magic at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on December 1 as she takes a stroll with the ghosts and henwives through the dark folktales of hedges and hills and along the mysterious byways of the Irish borders between this world and the Otherworld.
Cage of Crows will be providing sumptuous tunes with beautiful melodies.
The evening starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £7, go to https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe/1056784