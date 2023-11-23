Olivia Armstrong, an Irish performance storyteller, has a rich knowledge of Irish and British folklore and seasonal customs, as well as a profound love for both the natural and supernatural worlds.

Join her in an evening of wonder and magic at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on December 1 as she takes a stroll with the ghosts and henwives through the dark folktales of hedges and hills and along the mysterious byways of the Irish borders between this world and the Otherworld.