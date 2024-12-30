Swan Lake will be performed at Buxton Opera House on January 4, 2025.

Two of the world’s favourite ballets will be dancing into Derbyshire of during the first week of the new year.

Swan Lake and The Nutcracker will be presented at Buxton Opera House where there will be two performances of each show on successive days. Swan Lake on January 4 will start at 2pm and 7pm and The Nutcracker on January 5 will begin at 2pm and 5.30pm.

The productions are by Buglarian based company Varna International Ballet and Orchestra who return to our country after a breathtaking debut tour in 2023.

Artistic dirctor Daniela Dimova said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can’t wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”

Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score, with choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov, Sergey Bobrov and Natalia Matus-Marchuk. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and the audience is whisked on a journey hrough the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. The spellbinding ballet features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, and stunning choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergey Bobrov.

Daniela said: “We use images projected on the backdrop to accompany each scene. The audience is not distracted with hard sets onstage and changeovers, but follows the ballet line and smoothly projected images appropriate for each scene.

"It is the audience who appreciates a fantastic live performance, and it is the audience with their applause that feeds the artists with positive energy, which gives strength for new achievements.”

Varna International Ballet is one of the most active and creative European companies, which has already had seven ballet premieres in the last year.

Tickets for Swan Lake or The Nutcracker range from £39 to £49; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk