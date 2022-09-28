Supernatural murder mystery play will send chills through Chesterfield
A thrilling supernatural murder mystery touring to Chesterfield will send shivers down your spine.
Rumpus Theatre Company will present two performances of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic Victorian chiller The Tell-Tale Heart at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Imagine you have committed a murder. Imagine someone heard the scream and the police come calling. They’re friendly enough, but will your conscience betray you? And what is that noise in your ears that grows every louder? Is it the beating of your own guilty heart...or is it the heart of the man you’ve just killed?
The Tell-Tale Heart is suitable viewing for 15+ years. Performances on September 30 start at 2pm and 7.30pm.
Tickets £21.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Edgar Allan Poe’s writing had a huge influence on literary figures such as the science fiction writers Jules Verne and H.G.Wells and the horror fiction author H.P. Lovecraft.
Movie mogul Alfred Hitchcock once said "It's because I liked Edgar Allan Poe's stories so much that I began to make suspense films.”