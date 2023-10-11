Sunbirds tour new album A Life Worth Living to Sheffield
Sunbirds, fronted by The Beautiful South’s Dave Hemingway, has announced an autumn tour which includes a show in Sheffield.
The group will be plugging their new album, A Life Worth Living, during their set at Network on Matilda Street on Friday, October 13.
Their show is likely to include the latest single Make Up Your Mind, favourites from their previous album Cool To Be Kind and a couple of songs from Dave’s undeniable legacy.
Sunbirds draw from a range of influences including Americana and 70s pop and folk to indie grunge rock.
Tickets cost £15; go to www.nectarrecords.com
