Sunbirds play at Network 3, Sheffield on October 13, 2023.

The group will be plugging their new album, A Life Worth Living, during their set at Network on Matilda Street on Friday, October 13.

Their show is likely to include the latest single Make Up Your Mind, favourites from their previous album Cool To Be Kind and a couple of songs from Dave’s undeniable legacy.

Sunbirds draw from a range of influences including Americana and 70s pop and folk to indie grunge rock.

Tickets cost £15; go to www.nectarrecords.com