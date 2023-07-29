Tractor pull will be among the challenges for competitors in the Peak District Highland Games at Matlock Farm Park on August 27, 2023.

The flagship show, now in its eighth year, takes place at Matlock Farm Park on Sunday, August 27.

Athletes will participate in six demanding strength events including the Tossing of the Caber, Eight Tonne Tractor Pull and Peak District Dinnie Stone Challenge.A parade of the athletes, accompanied by The City of Manchester Piper Band and a Scottish dancer, will launch the event. An MC will provide exciting commentary to enthuse the crowd and there’s an opportunity for spectators to take part in a tug of war.

Lotty Hawkins, communications manager of Matlock Farm Park, said: “We’re delighted to be running this fantastic event once again. It’s such a favourite for so many people, whatever the age. It’s a real spectacle and with so much else going on in the park, there’s something for everyone”.

The day also features a range of food, market and craft stalls with a Bradfield Brewery beer tent and a Prosecco stand for summer refreshments. There is an interactive exotic animal encounter, along with much of the usual fun of the farm park, including sheep racing, small animal handling and playtime fun with the Enchanted Hamlet and Jumping Pillow.

The last two years of the Peak District Highland Games have seen strongwomen also competing, much to the delight of inspired spectators. Initially taking part in three of the six strength events, last year they competed in all six disciplines, also pulling the same eight tonne tractor as the men, with Michaela Moore taking the women’s title.

Manbeast Events director Andy Picken said: “There is growing diversity in strength sports and women are demonstrating great dedication to training and some awesome displays of strength”.

He continued: “The female and male athletes are really excited about this year’s Peak District Highland Games, with some amazing competitors lined up. In 2022, newly crowned men’s champion Jake Rideout was pushed right to the very end by Shaun Blairs in a tight contest. With the introduction of some mystery new athletes this year, Manbeast are keeping the rest of the competitors in the dark to keep them focused and ready to battle it out!”