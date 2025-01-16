Craig Revel Horwood will sing selections from his debut album at Chesterfield's WInding Wheel on May 10, 2025 (photo: Westway Music)

Strictly Come Dancing’s longest serving judge Craig Revel Horwood will show fans another side to his talents in a live show in Chesterfield.

Craig will sing at the Winding Wheel Theatre on May 10, 2025 where he will be plugging his debut solo album. He is promising fans a “Fab-U-Lous” night of glamour, tall tales and big songs from his album, which features Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl, On My Own from Les Miserables and, amongst many others, Little Girls from Annie, a song that Craig has sung in many productions playing Miss Hannigan.

He released a dance floor update of Dame Shirley Bassey’s classic This is My Life in June last year, a track which features on the album Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing which came out four months later.

Craig said: “Throughout my musical journey, I've had the privilege of performing as both a dancer and a singer in numerous musicals. However, this album holds a special place in my heart as I've had the opportunity to select songs that truly resonate with me.

“Each track on the album is traditionally associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation. The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance, and a touch of high camp. I've poured my heart and soul into every note, hoping that you will love each and every song.

“Thank you for joining me on this incredible musical journey.”

After starting his career as a dancer, Craig worked on the nation’s biggest musicals before becoming a successful choreographer, director and best-selling author. A remarkable singer, Craig has performed in many musicals and shows across the UK.

His most recent was NOW That’s WhatI Call A Musical which toured to Sheffield in September 2024. Craig directed and choreographed the jukebox musical, based on the iconic NOW albums of the Eighties which came out in a decade when he was a teenager. Whitney Houston was among his favourite singers of that era. Craig said: “I thought ‘How can someone sing like that and look like that? She was like a supermodel with this incredible voice. I loved Annie Lennox and the Eurythmics as well, plus Duran Duran. I think the first album I totally fell in love with was Dare by the Human League. I loved all the songs on that album, the tone of it and the freedom of it. It was like a whole new experience because it was so modern.”

Craig was back in Sheffield this week for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday, January 21.

As the longest serving judge on smash-hit Strictly Come Dancing television show, Craig has appeared in all but one edition since it started in 2004. Craig is renowned as one of the harshest on the panel and has handed out scores of ‘1’ more times than any other judge. His withering remarks have resulted in jeers and boos from the studio audience. He occasionally takes to the dance floor during the show to perform his trademark ballroom and Latin dance routines.

Craig started his career as a dancer in Melbourne, Australia, and moved to London for better opportunities and to dance competitively.

Ticket prices for Craig Revel Horwood: Fabu-U-Lous range from £38.20 (standard) to £88.20 (best seats, pre-show meet and greet, goody bag). Book online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk