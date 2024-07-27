Strictly Come Dancing professionals Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu will perform their new live show Reborn at Buxton Opera House on April 6, 2025.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu will tour their new live show to Derbyshire where they will share an intimate portrait of their lives and journeys.

Their show, which is titled Reborn, will show the transformative power of dance in powerful and show-stopping routines.

World-class performers will feature in this testament to the joy of dancing which tours to Buxton Opera House on April 6, 2025.

In 2019 Amy was a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing with TV presenter Karim Zeroual. She is looking forward to returning to Strictly this year after breast cancer and subsequent chemotherapy ruled her out of the 2023 series. Amy disclosed in February 2024 that a check-up showed no sign of the disease but that she wouldn’t get the ‘all clear’ for five years.

Carlos was a runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 when he partnered singer and actor Molly Rainford. They were pipped to the post by professional dancer Jowita Przystal and TV wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.