Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu celebrate transformative power of dance in new show Reborn touring to Buxton
Their show, which is titled Reborn, will show the transformative power of dance in powerful and show-stopping routines.
World-class performers will feature in this testament to the joy of dancing which tours to Buxton Opera House on April 6, 2025.
In 2019 Amy was a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing with TV presenter Karim Zeroual. She is looking forward to returning to Strictly this year after breast cancer and subsequent chemotherapy ruled her out of the 2023 series. Amy disclosed in February 2024 that a check-up showed no sign of the disease but that she wouldn’t get the ‘all clear’ for five years.
Carlos was a runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 when he partnered singer and actor Molly Rainford. They were pipped to the post by professional dancer Jowita Przystal and TV wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.
Tickets for Reborn cost £44.50, meet and greet is available for an additional £30. To book, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
