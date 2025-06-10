Johannes Radebe and Dan Partridge in Kinky Boots, touring to Sheffield Lyceum from June 24 to 28, 2025 (photo: Ollie Rosser)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe is making his acting debut in Kinky Boots which is strutting into Sheffield.

He said of his new role as drag queen Lola: “It’s daunting and nerve-wracking, but at the same time it’s really exciting. I think I have been an actor in some way or other across my career, because I’m a storyteller. Now I get to say and sing how I feel as well as expressing myself through movement and dance.”

Kinky Boots runs at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from June 24 to 28, 2025 and is based on the film of the same name. It’s the story of Charlie Price who is faced with the challenge of saving his family’s failing shoe factory which he has inherited. A meeting with Lola – renowned for her sparkle and unsteady heels – might just hold the answer to save the struggling business.

Prancing around in high heels are no problem for Johannes. He said: "I'd worn heels in my house without anybody witnessing it for many years until Strictly gave me the platform to be fabulous and kinky in front of the world.”

The singing has proven to be a bigger challenge but one that he's risen to. "I was quite discouraged as a child with my singing," Johannes told interviewer Simon Button. "My friends and family would say 'Please shut up, you sound like a sheep!' But when I heard that this show was a possibility I started taking lessons and it's been a beautiful thing to do."

Dan Partridge is cast as Charlie Price and has a string of musical theatre credits to his name including Magaldi in Evita, Danny Zuko in Grease, Cats, Hairspray and Mamma Mia! He said about Kinky Boots: "The main thing that drew me to it was the exploration and unpacking of masculine identities. It's something that I'm personally quite passionate about - the way that men communicate with one another and the way that men identify in a community."

Speaking about his character in Kinky Boots: Dan said: “Charlie is complicated. When we meet him he doesn't think very highly of himself, then throughout the show he finds his confidence. He's small-town-minded but he learns to open his mind and his heart. Once he meets Lola, his world is turned upside down.”

To check ticket availability, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk