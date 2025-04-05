Nikita Kuzman stars in Midnight Dancer at Sheffield City Hall on April 6, 2025.

Strictly Come Dancing’s rising star Nikita Kuzmin will waltz into Sheffield on his first ever UK solo tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World-class dance will arrive at the City Hall on April 6, 2025 when Nikita takes centre stage in a modern-day Cinderella story featuring favourite dance floor anthems, dazzling costumes and explosive dancing. Two star-crossed lovers meet only to be torn apart. Will they reunite at a masked ball, or will real life put an end to their fairytale fantasy?

A sharp and chic cast of talented dancers and vocalists will accompany Nikita in an evening that is bursting with happiness and euphoria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita’s show Midnight Dancer is produced by the team behind Oti Mabuse: I Am Here and Johannes Radebe’s trilogy of sell out shows.

A six-time Italian champion in Latin and ballroom dance and choreographer, Nikita placed runner-up with dance partner Layton Williams in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Nikita and Layton made show history earlier in the series by scoring the earliest 10 for a cha-cha ever.

In the 2024 series of Strictly, Nikita was partnered with Sam Quek but their challenge for the glitterball ended after a dance-off against Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe in the sixth results show.

Nikita also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2024 when his presence resonated with housemates and viewers alike and he was voted runner-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Ukraine, Nikita lived there for nine years until his family relocated to Italy to support his sister’s dancing career. It was during his nine years in Italy that Nikita became six-time dance champion. Nikita moved to Germany when he was 18 and started working at fellow Strictly alumni Motsi Mabuse’s dance studio before landing a spot as a professional dancer on Let’s Dance – Germany’s version of Strictly Come Dancing – in 2020.

Since his diagnosis with Type One diabetes at age thirteen, Nikita has become a passionate and active campaigner, inspiring those affected to not let it restrict them and raising a wider awareness around the condition.

Tickets cost £35.50 to see Nikita perform his Midnight Dancer show. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk