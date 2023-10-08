Craig Revel Horwood stars as Miss Hannigan in Annie at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre (photo: Paul Coltas)

Craig will be playing tyrannical orphanage boss Miss Hannigan in Annie at the Lyceum Theatre from October 17-20. Strictly commitments mean that Craig won’t be performing on Saturday, October 21 therefore Coronation Street actress Jodie Prenger will be cast as Miss Hannigan.

This is Craig’s fourth tour of playing Miss Hannigan and he spent months perfecting the New York accent. Craig said: “I just love this character so much: I am deeply in love with her. I think she is absolutely fantastic and an extremely misunderstood woman. Playing her is like an actor’s playground, she is a tyrant and a villain, and those are always the most fun characters to play. I play her for real – she’s not a pantomime dame, there’s no mucking about or breaking the fourth wall, she’s a very real character in a beautifully written show.”

So what can audiences expect to see in Craig’s portrayal? He said: “Number one – entertainment, number two – a shock! Number three, some great singing, dancing and acting because we’ve got such a brilliantly talented cast, and of course all of the incredible songs that they know and love.”

Craig Revel Horwood, left, with Paul French (Rooster) and Billie-Kay (Lily) in Annie (photo: Paul Coltas)

Jodie Prenger is known to telly soap fans as Glenda Shuttleworth on Coronation Street but she is no stranger to stage musicals. She has enjoyed an extensive career in theatre and played Miss Hannigan in Oxford during a UK tour in 2015.

Annie is set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression when a brave little girl is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Her luck soon changes when she's chosen to spend a fairytale Christmas with famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Meanwhile, spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search for her true family…

With its Tony Award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow, you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love it!