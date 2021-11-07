Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe will tour Freedom show to Sheffield and Nottingham
TV’s Strictly Come Dancing professional performer Johannes Radebe will be touring his live show to Sheffield and Nottingham.
Music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, feature in the production in which Johannes will be joined by a company of dancers.
Johannes Radebe: Freedom will tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 17, 2022, and to Sheffield City Hall on April 3, 2022.
The South African-born dancer moved to England to perform in BBC’s flagship Strictly Come Dancing show. In his second series, Johannes was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2020, he danced with Caroline Quentin and reached week seven in a shorter BAFTA-nominated season. He will return to the ballroom for his fourth series in September.
Tickets cost £29.50 for Nottingham, go to www.trch.co.ukand £29.50 for Sheffield, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk