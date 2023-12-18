Newly crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppolla will star in the live version of the smash-hit show.

The dynamic duo, who were watched by millions of television viewers as they danced their way to the Glitterball Trophy on Saturday, will perform at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on January 23, 2024.

Ellie, 22, the youngest ever winner of Strictly Come Dancing and Vito team up with other celebrity contestants and their professional partners to bring glitz, glamour and sequins to the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour. The tour of nine venues includes Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena from February 6 to 8.

EastEnders actor and model Bobby Brazier will dance with Dianne Buswell; tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft with tour partner Graziano Di Prima; journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy with tour partner Jowita Przystal; broadcaster and presenter Angela Scanlon with Carlos Gu. They will join Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Angela Scanlon said: “I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang! Let’s go!”

Annabel Croft said: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else. Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano.”

Bobby Brazier said: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour! I’ve heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds next year.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “My whole time on Strictly has been life-changing. So the chance to keep going, take on another challenge and go on tour, this time with a new dance partner in Jowita, is irresistible. I can’t wait!”

The couples will be joined on tour by magnificent professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu, bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this supersized live show.

And not forgetting the legendary Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood who are returning to their judging seats and tour host, BBC Two’s Strictly - It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show by texting a vote for their favourite couple.