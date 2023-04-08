Nadiya and Kai headline the Once Upon A Time dance spectacular touring to Buxton Opera House on April 12.

The ballroom superstars are bringing a new dance spectacular to Buxton Opera House on April 12, 2023, as part of a 36-date run.

Nadiya said: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show Once Upon A Time to audiences all over the UK. We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special. We’ll really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

Kai said: “To headline a show in the UK like Once Upon A Time is a dream come true, and to do it alongside Nadiya will make it even more amazing. We believe we have assembled one of the best casts around to support us on tour so we cannot wait to get out there and entertain audiences across the country by giving them all a show to remember.”

The lavish show will feature beautiful choreography, stunning costumes and supremely talented dancers and musicians.

Once Upon A Time will showcase Nadiya and Kai’s incredible journeys and shine a spotlight on their wonderful relationship on and off the dance floor. The couple will share their inspirations and aspirations, whilst also telling the story of their remarkable progression from childhood dancers to ballroom and Latin champions – and, of course, becoming TV stars.

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017. Since then, her Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami, Dan Walker and Matt Goss.

Kai, a Junior World Latin American champion, spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. During his first series, Kai was partnered with television presenter AJ Odudu, making it all the way to the coveted final, before an injury forced AJ to withdraw.

Once Upon A Time is produced by the team behind smash hit dance shows Here Come The Boys, Rip It Up The 60s and Remembering The Oscars.

The 36-show UK tour started in Portsmouth last month and ends in Dartford on May 7.