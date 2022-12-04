Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith star in Strictly Ballroom - The Musical at Sheffield City Hall from December 8 to 13, 2022.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin and EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie will be performing in Baz Luhrmann’s musical at Sheffield City Hall from December 8 to 13, 2022.

The show is directed by Craig Revel Horwood who said: “I am absolutely delighted to be directing the amazing Kevin Clifton and the sensational Maisie Smith, together with our super talented cast in Strictly Ballroom The Musical - I know that they’ll all be FAB-U-LOUS! Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Clifton said: “I’m thrilled to finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I’m beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again – she’s amazing.”

Maisie Smith said: “Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I’m absolutely delighted to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too.”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be

strictly ballroom…

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time and new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.