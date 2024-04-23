Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez star in Speakeasy at Sheffield City Hall on March 9, 2025.

Expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography in Karen and Gorka’s new offering, Speakeasy, which tours to Sheffield City Hall on March 9, 2025.

The show will whisk its audience from the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors, from the burlesque cabaret clubs of the mid 1900s to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54. World-class dancers, vocalists and musicians will join the stars in a show where they Mamba, Salsa, Charleston, Foxtrot and Samba the night away.

Tickets from £44.95 go on pre-sale today (Wednesday, April 23) and on general sale on Friday, April 25, both dates at 10am. Book online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Speakeasy will be Karen and Gorka’s biggest tour to date and follows the show Firedance which they took around the country in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Gorka said: "I'm so excited to be going back on the road with Karen and seeing everybody across the UK. We’re going to immerse the audience in an undercover world of dance and I can’t wait!’

Karen added: “Partnering again on a new tour with my good friend Gorka is so exciting and we can’t wait for audiences up and down the UK to see what we’ve put together for them. We’re bringing a new look and feel to this show; all new music, dances and a theme where we’ll be bringing you behind a secret door for an evening of total entertainment and escapism. It’s shaping up to be the most incredible adventure and we can’t wait for people to join us on the journey.”

As Strictly Come Dancing’s longest standing professional, Karen has spent 12 series on the iconic show and partnered Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, The ‘Hairy Biker’ Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Chris Ramsey and Jamie Laing. Crowned 2008 World Mambo Champion, Karen was also a finalist of So You Think You Can Dance USA and principal female dancer in the original Broadway cast of Burn the Floor and subsequent world tours.