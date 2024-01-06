Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will tour his new live show to Sheffield and Nottingham.

Johannes and his celebrity partner John Whaite made history on the cult TV show in 2021 as the first all-male partnership to dance their way into the final.

The South African dancer, who was partnered with tennis ace Annabel Croft in this year’s Strictly, will star in Johannes Radebe: HOUSE OF JOJO at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 13 and at Sheffield City Hall on April 27, 2024.

Join Johannes and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.

Johannes said, “Give the people what they want and need. Swirl, sip and knock it back. It’s palatable, rich in taste and flavour. Served by yours truly... you're all invited down glamour street. Leave all your expectations at the door and welcome to the HOUSE OF JOJO!”

This new show follows the phenomenal success of Johannes’ first sell-out UK and Ireland tours.

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding ballroom and other dance styles, such as African contemporary and jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.

At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to dance captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.

Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2022, John was partnered with comedian and actress Ellie Taylor.

He published his first book Jojo: Finally Home in September this year.